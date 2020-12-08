State reports highest daily total of new COVID-19 cases since pandemic began

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Coronavirus Crisis is deepening across Arizona. Tuesday, the state health department reported 12,314 COVID-19 cases, the highest number of new daily cases since the start of the pandemic.

"It's sobering," Tucson doctor Christian Moher said. "And it's really startling to know that our numbers are going up so fast."

Moher is a family medicine physician with Escalera Health on Tucson's east side.

His clinic offers COVID-19 testing and he sees this severe uptick firsthand.

"We have no evidence that the numbers will be going down soon," Moher said. "We have lots of evidence that our hospitals are filling up, that our ICU beds are filling up, that we're not going to have capacity to take care of people when they're sick."

Moher is quite concerned with the holidays on the horizon.

Dr. Moher urges everyone to wear a mask and socially distance to protect our neighbors.

"If we don't start taking care of one another, then it's going to be a real disastrous Christmas and New Year's," he said.

In a letter to the Pima County Board of Supervisors Monday, County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry addressed ICU capacity across the county.

"Regarding hospital capacity, this weekend ICU availability fell to 0.2% with only one bed available," Huckleberry stated. "These were 723 COVID positive hospital admissions, 100 more than any other week."