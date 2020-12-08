COVID-19 has huge economic impact on Southern Arizona

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Since the beginning of the pandemic, Southern Arizona has taken a pretty big hit economically. It's been a grim time for some businesses. Some have had to close their doors temporarily and others for good.

George Hammond, Economic and Resource Director at the University of Arizona, said the state is rebuilding back slowly but surely.

"We lost about 295, 000 jobs which is a 10 percent decline," Hammond said. "Overall Arizona's labor market is recovering a bit better than is the nation."

He said the job loss in just March and April was equivalent to the economic recession from 2007-2009. Dan Gibson, Senior Vice President of Visit Tucson, aid the economic downfall is linked to tourism, or lack of it.



"When you're talking about the billions of dollars tourism brings, you lose meetings, conventions, events, the pandemic has certainly become a challenge," Gibson said.

More is being cancelled including the Rodeo and Tucson Gem Show.



'The Gem show as a whole is 30 million dollar of direct spending and when part of that disappears, that's a pretty big economic impact," Gibson said.

Back in November, President Elect Joe Biden said he's pushing for a four to six week lock down. The last shut down was met with the passing of the CARES act, giving more money to small businesses.

Hammond said this time around, they will certainly need assistance.