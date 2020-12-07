MVD: Make all in-office appointments online

PHOENIX (KVOA) – If you need to make an in-office appointment at the MVD, the Department said you should not pick up the phone, instead it said you should go online and pick the location and time that works best for you.

In a news release Monday, it said customers can now go to the web and schedule an in-office appointment for any service at Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division offices. Previously, in-office appointments could be scheduled online for a selection of transactions.

“MVD is excited to give customers the ability to schedule their own in-office appointments at their convenience,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen. “This streamlines the process of setting up an MVD appointment.”

Customers can schedule in-office appointments at AZMVDNow.gov, the primary online portal for MVD customers. After logging in, users can navigate to “Schedule an Appointment” and choose from the six options listed: Travel ID, ID/Driver License Renewal, Instruction Permit, Road Test, Motorcycle Road Test and Additional Services.

It said AZ MVD Now accounts are free and every person with an Arizona driver license, identification card, or vehicle registered in the state has an AZ MVD Now account. Since launching in April, more than 1.5 million accounts have been activated. To activate your account, go to AZMVDNow.gov and follow the prompts.

In addition to offering the ability to schedule in-office appointments, AZ MVD Now also allows customers to complete more than two-thirds of all MVD transactions and services, potentially taking away the need to visit an office for many customers.

The MVD said masks are required to be worn by all people – employees and customers – inside MVD offices.