FBI Warning: ‘Tis the season for holiday scams

(KVOA) - The FBI has begun warning people about potential holiday scams.

"Shoppers looking for a good deal this holiday season should be aware of increasingly aggressive and unorthodox scams designed by criminals to steal money and personal information," the FBI said in a news release Monday.

When it comes to avoiding online shopping scams the FBI said" if a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is!"

People should avoid using unfamiliar sites offering unrealistic discounts on brand-name merchandise.

"Without a skeptical eye, consumers may end up paying for an item, giving away personal information, and receive nothing in return except a compromised identity," the FBI said.

People should also be aware of payment red flags. The FBI said people should be cautious of sellers and websites that demand payment solely through gift cards.

"Scammers sometimes encourage shoppers to conduct wire transfers, allowing criminals to quickly receive illicit funds," the FBI said.

Credit cards provide several layers of security against fraud and are typically the safest way to conduct online shopping.

The FBI said charity-related frauds have also been known to increase during the holidays as individuals seek to donate money to those less fortunate.

The FBI said criminals have used phone calls, email campaigns and fake websites to solicit on behalf of fraudulent charities.

"Scammers target people who want to donate to charity, then hoard their well-intentioned donations while those most in need never see a dime," the FBI said.