DHS to start receiving new DACA applications for first time in three years

TUCSON (KVOA) - One immigration lawyer calls it a big win for Dreamers.

A federal judge said the DACA program must start accepting new applicants after a three-year hold.

This court order could impact the young people Carolina Silva works with every day.

She's the executive director of Scholarships AZ, a group that works with high school students, many of whom are immigrants, to get college scholarships.

"That might change their life trajectory in a number of ways," Silva said. "It would allow them to work legally and get paid. It would allow them to support their family households and in many ways, it would allow them to pursue a higher education and pursue career goals that may seem out of reach."

Immigration lawyer Mo Goldman believes this boost to the DACA program could directly affect his clients and their families.

"Over the last several years, we've seen many individuals who have family members who we really can't help but now this will open that door for them and give them the opportunity to apply for the DACA protections and the benefits from it," Goldman said.

But DACA remains a temporary solution and that's why Silva remains wary.

"It's a step in the right direction, but it's not the big step we're fighting for," she said. "We're looking to win. We're looking to get a legislative win. This is another tally in the court bucket. That's where we're at right now."

Silva hopes the incoming Biden administration will press Congress to pass an immigration bill.

"I was 9-years-old when the Dream Act was first introduced," Silva said. "I grew up with the hope that this piece of legislation would change my life and it never came."

Getting a comprehensive immigration reform bill out of Congress and onto Biden's desk in the coming years may rest on the fate of the two U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia on Jan. 5, where control of the Senate hangs in the balance.