CVS hiring thousands of staff to administer COVID-19 vaccines

CVS is boosting its head count as it prepares to start coronavirus vaccinations.

The retail pharmacy chain says its hiring thousands of extra nurses, pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians.

In Monday’s announcement, the company said it plans to vaccinate millions of people next year.

And it said it's urgently hiring extra staff to make that happen when vaccines are ready.

Government documents show the first vaccines will be delivered to locations across the United States on Dec. 15.

That is, if Pfizer's vaccine gets the green light from an FDA panel that meets this Thursday.