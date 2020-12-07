CARDBOARD CHAOS! Not sure what to do with all of that holiday packaging material? Recycle it!

TUCSON (KVOA) – It is the gift-giving season and with it, there are a lot of boxes being shipped out every day. So, what exactly should you do with all of that cardboard arriving at your house?

Tucson Environmental & General Services is telling you to recycle all of that packaging material.

From Thanksgiving to New Years', there's about a 25% increase in trash nationwide. That's why recycling that trash when you can, is most important.

It's important to remember that if you're one of the city's 140,000 recycling customers, they will continue to do recycle pick-up every other week.

But, if your bin gets too full, also remember that they provide 7 neighborhood recycling centers across Tucson and you are more than welcome to drop things off at any of those locations.

Additionally, it's important to remember that they offer a second recycling bin for free. Just call customer service at (520) 791-3171 or visit them online at www.tucsonaz.gov/es/customer-services.

But, before tossing that cardboard into the recycling bin, Tucson Environmental & General Services wants you to think about reducing and reusing before recycling.

"In terms of where the cardboard goes, it changes frequently," said Kendra Hall of Tucson Environmental & General Services. "Right now, cardboard from Tucson is going to both Mexico and Iowa to get turned into new boxes."

In terms of wrapping paper, that is recyclable but if it has a metallic finish, it is not.

The holiday collection schedule can be found here.

And, for more information on Tucson Environmental & General Services, visit: www.tucsonaz.gov/environmental-services.