Airbnb launching new organization, helping those in need

TUCSON (KVOA) – As communities around the world grapple with the devastating impacts of natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic, Airbnb is launching a new non-profit organization, dedicated to opening homes in times of crisis.

The organization, airbnb.org, will allow hosts to provide free and discounted stays to people impacted by natural disasters, refugees and frontline workers fighting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world.

The initial commitment designates one million dollars to community organized relief efforts in ten cities, including the Navajo Nation.