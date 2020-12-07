AG Mark Brnovich announces $86.3 settlement with mortgage servicer Nationstar

PHOENIX (KVOA) - On Monday, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that he joined 50 other attorneys general and other federal and state agencies to reach an $86.3 million settlement with Nationstar Mortgage.

As a result, some Arizonans will receive more than $1.4 million in relief from Nationstar, the country’s fourth-largest mortgage servicer.



According to the AZ AG's office, the settlement provides restitution for thousands of borrowers nationwide who have had problems when their loans were transferred to Nationstar, which may have led to foreclosures for more than 200 Arizonans.



The consent judgment provides approximately $79.2 million in relief affecting 55,814 loans nationally. It covers conduct by Nationstar from Jan. 1, 2011, until Dec. 31, 2017. In Arizona, the settlement affects 1,457 loans for a total of $1,481,490.57.



The consent judgment also requires Nationstar to follow a set of rules or “servicing standards” in how it handles certain mortgage loans which will be in place for three years starting next year.



According to the AZ AG's office, in 2012, Nationstar began purchasing mortgage servicing portfolios from competitors and grew into the nation’s largest non-bank servicer. As loan data was transferred to Nationstar, borrowers who had sought assistance with payments and loan modifications sometimes fell through the cracks, the multistate lawsuit alleged. In Arizona, 213 borrowers in this category will receive a guaranteed minimum payment of $840 as part of the settlement.



Other borrowers suffered damages when Nationstar failed to oversee third-party vendors hired to inspect and maintain properties owned by delinquent borrowers and improperly changed locks on their homes, the lawsuit alleged. In Arizona, around 200 borrowers will receive a guaranteed minimum payment of $250.

The agreement also requires Nationstar to conduct audits and provide audit results to a committee of states to ensure compliance with the settlement.



A settlement administrator will send a claim form to eligible Arizona borrowers in 2021.

The AZ AG's office said Nationstar has already provided some of the relief outlined in the settlement during the course of the states’ investigation.

