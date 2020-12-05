HOA tells the “Tucson Clark Griswold” to take down his light display

TUCSON (KVOA) - If you look out your window, you're bound to see holiday lights. One home on the Northside is no exception, taking his light display to the extreme. While it beings a lot of joy to Tucsonans, the HOA in his neighborhood is asking for it to come down by Sunday Dec. 6.

Frank Morales is a Tucson resident and his house is like something pulled out of a Christmas movie.

"This is my 5th year having a Christmas show in Tucson," Morales said.

Each year he told News 4 Tucson, he has no problems; Until now. The HOA said he must take down his light display.

"They stated that it had to be removed by December 6th," Morales said.

The rule said any holiday display must be taken down 30 days after the initial start or performance. He said the HOA started his 30 day countdown too soon.



"Me building a couple of props and little stuff is the day they started which wasn't up. I would put small things up," Morales said.

Morales did sign the agreement saying he would abide by the rules. We reachd out to the HOA about the holiday showdown.

"Our neighbor made a request to build a display which was outside the normal Christmas decoration policy. The board of directors and our neighbor entered into a written agreement which requires the display be removed and local traffic flow be restored by December 6th," said the HOA.

Morales said he doesn't want to steal anyone's Christmas experience.



"I love to see all of the smiling kids and faces," Morales said. "Kids singing in the entire neighborhood, just to have that joyful celebration this year, its been a bad year."

Neighbors and supporters are rallying behind him with a petition and even donating money to pay for the fines. He aid he hopes the HOA does not force him to take it down or fine him. Each day the display stays up, he will be fined 50 dollars. He said it doesn't matter and he will keep the lights up till Dec. 25.

The show runs every night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.