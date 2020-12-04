Pima County Health Department extends COVID-19 testing hours

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Health Department has announced expanded free COVID-19 testing as new cases surge locally.

Extra testing hours will allow 270 additional appointments per day each at the Kino Event Center and Morris K. Udall Center.

Pima County Health director Theresa Cullen said cases are above the summer surge.

“What we’re seeing right now is scary,” Dr. Theresa Cullen, Director of the Pima County Health Department, said. “Cases are well above our summer surge, when Arizona was a world-wide COVID-19 hotspot. Testing, in addition to wearing masks, limiting socializing, and hand washing, is one of our main tools to help curb this pandemic.”

For the Kino Testing Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way, appointments are now available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Previous hours were 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

At the Udall Testing Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road, appointments are now available Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Previous hours were 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The El Pueblo Testing Site, 101 W. Irvington Road, Building 9, appointments are now available Monday and Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Previous hours were Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7-10 a.m., Mondays, 5-8 p.m

