Pedestrian involved collision closes westbound Broadway

Pedestrian involved collision closes westbound BroadwayNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson police responded to Broadway Boulevard for reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.
Westbound Broadway is closed to motorists from North Pantano Road to North Sarnoff Drive while detectives and officers investigate the scene.
Serious injuries have been reported.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to find an alternate route.
Information is limited at this time. Stay withw News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.