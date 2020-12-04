Pedestrian involved collision closes westbound Broadway

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson police responded to Broadway Boulevard for reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Westbound Broadway is closed to motorists from North Pantano Road to North Sarnoff Drive while detectives and officers investigate the scene.

Serious injuries have been reported.

🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 Westbound Broadway Blvd. is shut down from N. Pantano Rd. to N. Sarnoff Dr. while officers and detectives investigate a serious-injury collision involving a pedestrian. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/yN8zILRuBd — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) December 5, 2020

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to find an alternate route.

Information is limited at this time. Stay withw News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.