Abducted child tracked across three states, found by U.S. Marshals

Flagstaff, Ariz. (KVOA) – The U.S. Marshal Service announced the recovery of an abducted child from Arizona after a search across three states.

In a news release Friday, the Marshal Service said it led the Arizona WANTED Violent Offenders Task Force on Tuesday, working with deputies in Las Vegas, Nevada and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, arrested Ashley Thomas, 29, and Shawn Johnson, 45, on the felony charge of abduction of a child from a state agency.

“Child abduction investigations, especially those involving family members can be very confusing and complicated,” said United States Marshal David Gonzales. “Our focus is the health and safety of the child.”

On Nov. 19, the Marshal Service said the Flagstaff Police Department requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service District of Arizona-Flagstaff Division with the location of a missing 3-year-old child. Due to an investigation discovering child abuse, Thomas (mother) was ordered to not have contact with the child who was initially placed in the custody of Johnson (grandmother). Thomas is alleged to have abused the child, resulting in major injuries to include a lacerated liver while in her care, according to U.S. Marshals. It was later discovered that Johnson was allowing Thomas contact with the child and an order was issued by the Coconino County Superior Court to pick up the minor child and place in the custody of the Department of Child Services. The U.S. Marshals said Thomas and Johnson failed to turn over the child and fled; resulting in warrants being issued for their arrests and a Missing Child Unit Case being opened with the U.S. Marshals Service. Thomas and Johnson were believed to have fled to the Las Vegas, Nevada area with the minor child.

The release said a request for assistance was forwarded to U.S. Marshal Deputies in the District of Nevada, to attempt to locate and apprehend Thomas and Johnson, and recover the child. On November 25th deputies and officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department located Johnson at her residence, though Thomas and the child were not located at that time. Johnson was arrested on her outstanding warrant; U.S. Marshals said she refused to provide any details as to the whereabouts of Thomas or the child. On November 30th the U.S. Marshals said it received information on a possible location for Thomas in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. This information was forwarded to the Western District of Oklahoma. At approximately 3pm on December 2nd deputies conducted an apprehension and recovery operation at a residence associated with Thomas, where she was located, arrested, and the minor child was safely recovered, according to the U.S. Marshals.

The release said Ashley Thomas and Shawn Johnson were transported to local jails where they await extradition back to Coconino County, AZ.

The missing child was recovered and returned to the protection of the Department of Child Services.

The U.S. Marshals Service said it supports the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s (NCMEC) mission to protect children from victimization by providing assistance to federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

Since the U.S. Marshals’ partnership with NCMEC began in 2005, the Marshals have helped recover 1,507 missing children.