2020 Paronato’s Christmas celebration at San Xavier goes virtual

TUCSON (KVOA) - Christmas celebrations at the Mission San Xavier Del Bac are beautiful sites to be seen, but this year the pandemic has forced the celebration to go virtual.

According to Patronato officials, the virtual concert experience blends performances from the traditional choirs and highlights the San Xavier Mission like never seen before.

“Woven in with the performances are stunning drone shots of the Mission interior, including places usually closed to the public—the choir loft, belfry, sacristy, high altar and transepts,” said Miles Green, Executive Director, Patronato San Xavier.

To get access to this virtual celebration viewers will need to make a one-time donation of any amount and will receive a link to the concert which is good for the whole month of December.

Funds from the donations will benefit the Pronato, the nonprofit which helps in conserving and preserving the historic Mission San Xavier.

“Realizing how much our supporters look forward to our annual concerts, we wanted to find a way that, in a year filled with adversity, we could bring the beauty and joy they love when they attend Patronato’s Christmas at San Xavier, and we think we have succeeded,” said Green. “An added benefit is the opportunity to provide access to the performance to people from all over the world.”