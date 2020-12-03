TIME Magazine reveals first-ever Kid of the Year

TIME Magazine has revealed its first ever kid of the year.

TIME's initiative, along with nickelodeon, recognizes extraordinary young leaders who are making a positive impact in their communities.

Meet 15-year-old Gitanjali Rao. She was selected from thousands of nominees.

According to Time Magazine, exceptional leadership is what made Rao stand out.

She is a brilliant young scientist and inventor from Colorado.

Rao uses technology to help solve issues that she is passionate about, like opioid addiction and cyberbullying.

Her message to other youth: "don’t try to fix every problem, just focus on one that excites you."

Rao will be featured on the Dec. 14 cover of Time. It goes on sale Friday.