TIME Magazine reveals first-ever Kid of the Year

TIME Magazine reveals first-ever Kid of the YearNew
TIME Magazine has revealed its first ever kid of the year.
TIME's initiative, along with nickelodeon, recognizes extraordinary young leaders who are making a positive impact in their communities.
Meet 15-year-old Gitanjali Rao. She was selected from thousands of nominees.
According to Time Magazine, exceptional leadership is what made Rao stand out.
She is a brilliant young scientist and inventor from Colorado.
Rao uses technology to help solve issues that she is passionate about, like opioid addiction and cyberbullying.
Her message to other youth: "don’t try to fix every problem, just focus on one that excites you."
Rao will be featured on the Dec. 14 cover of Time. It goes on sale Friday.