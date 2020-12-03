Skip to Content

TIME Magazine reveals first-ever Kid of the Year

New
8:56 am NationalTop Stories
Untitled design (7)
TIME via CNN Newsource

TIME Magazine has revealed its first ever kid of the year.

TIME's initiative, along with nickelodeon, recognizes extraordinary young leaders who are making a positive impact in their communities.

Meet 15-year-old Gitanjali Rao. She was selected from thousands of nominees.

According to Time Magazine, exceptional leadership is what made Rao stand out.

She is a brilliant young scientist and inventor from Colorado.

Rao uses technology to help solve issues that she is passionate about, like opioid addiction and cyberbullying.

Her message to other youth: "don’t try to fix every problem, just focus on one that excites you."

Rao will be featured on the Dec. 14 cover of Time. It goes on sale Friday.

CNN

Skip to content