Rise in COVID-19 cases closes Children’s Museum

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Thursday the Children's Museum Tucson announced that it will be closing temporarily to visitors.

The museum chose to close again due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

In a release officials said, "We have been closely following the disease progress indicators released by the Pima County Health Department and recognize this is the most responsible action to take at this time for the health and safety of our community and staff. Our commitment to the families and children of Southern Arizona remains constant, and the Museum will continue with our vibrant virtual programming, community engagement and outreach efforts."

Private visit opportunities for individual families are still available at Children's museum Tucson and Oro Valley.