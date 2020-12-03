New partnership allows enlisted military members to take courses through UArizona

TUCSON (KVOA) – The University of Arizona was recently chosen to be a part of a pilot program to offer online courses to enlisted military members.

UArizona was one of three university systems nationwide to be chosen for this.

During the second session of the spring semester, 150 military members will virtually enroll to UArizona's College of Applied Science and Technology.

The courses are not free, but UArizona offers them at a discounted rate.

Additionally, the military offers tuition assistance to its members.

Those 150 incoming military Wildcats could be anywhere around the world while taking these courses. The university is happy that they have the ability to offer them as a commitment to serve service members across the globe.

"We're very honored and privileged to be working with the Navy this way," said Kara Aquilano Forney, the Executive Director for the University of Arizona Online Corporate Initiative. "Anytime we can support them with specific and customized programs, we always jump at it."

In addition to two community colleges, the other two university's chosen were the State University of New York (SUNY) and University of Maryland Global Campus.

Six hundred enlisted members will receive courses.