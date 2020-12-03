Incoming Pima County supervisor calls for statewide stay-at-home-order as officials promise help from out of state

TUCSON (KVOA) - Every night Dr. Matt Heinz sees COVID and its wrath up close.

Heinz is a doctor at a Tucson hospital and only hours ago he says there were no more open beds.

“Just last night I had to admit a patient with COVID who required a higher level of care than a regular general floor,” Heinz said. “And I had to immediately turn around at the recommendation of the surge line just because my facility didn’t have any availability at that time so for that patient’s safety I had to transfer her to Casa Grande.”

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and state health department director Dr. Cara Christ say a contract is getting finalized that will bring upwards of 500 traveling nurses to state hospitals as the COVID-19 surge continues.

30 of those nurses will go to Northwest Medical Center with the first starting next week.

“I have beds,” Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital CEO Jennifer Schomburg said. “We have rooms. We have PPE. We have supplies. The hospitals are safe we are prepared to take care of people but we are going to need those additional nurses.”

In a statement, Tucson Mecical Center spokeswoman Angela Pittenger said:

“Like other health care providers in our area, we are working hard to make sure we are properly staffed to meet the community’s needs. As COVID numbers climb, we are facing challenges when it comes to having enough staff for patients that need ICU level of care. We are aggressively recruiting travel labor and have some help on the way. We are also moving our own staff around and offering incentives internally. We are grateful for the governor’s plans to bring additional nurses to our state. This will help us expand our ICU capacity and enable us to treat more patients.”

Heinz believes Gov. Ducey needs to do more to try and bring down the numbers.

“Unshackle the counties, unshackle the cities and let those who are on the ground in the areas affected implement what makes the most sense,” the hospital physician said.“Very likely the most effective, it would be the most frustrating because we did it once before, would actually be that lockdown not necessarily for six weeks but for three just to make that line dip a little bit.”