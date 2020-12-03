Child abducted by mother and grandmother located by U.S. Marshals

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KVOA) - On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals Service led Arizona Wanted Violent Offenders Task Force arrested Ashley Thomas, 29, and Shawn Johnson, 45, on a felony charge of abduction of a child from a state agency.

The U.S. Marshals worked with deputies in Las Vegas and Oklahoma City to help capture the suspects.

“Child abduction investigations, especially those involving family members can be very confusing and complicated,” said United States Marshal David Gonzales. “Our focus is the health and safety of the child.”

On Nov. 19 the Flagstaff Police Department sought out the help of the U.S. Marshals to help locate a missing 3-year-old child.

This came after the mother of the child, Thomas, was ordered not to have contact with the child who was initially placed in the custody of Johnson, grandmother of the child following allegation that Thomas had abused the child. Abuse that resulted in major injuries including lacerated liver while in the mother's care.

According to officials, it was discovered that Johnson was allowing Thomas contact with the child which lead to an order by the Coconino County Superior Court to pick up the child and place them in the custody of the Department of Child Services.

Thomas and Johnson did not turn over the child and fled which lead to warrants for their arrests and a Missing Child Unit Case being opened with the U.S. Marshals Service.

Officials said, they were believed to have fled to Las Vegas and on Nov. 25 deputies and officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department located Johnson at her residence and arrested her on her outstanding warrant.

Johnson did not provide information on the location of the child or Thomas.

After receiving information that Thomas was possibly located in Oklahoma City, on Dec. 2 deputies conducted an apprehension and recovery operation at a residence associated with Thomas. That is when they located and arrested Thomas and the child was safely recovered.

Thomas and Johnson were put into local jails while they await extradition back to Coconino County, AZ.