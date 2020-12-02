Governor Ducey updates COVID-19 mitigation efforts

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Wednesday, Governor Doug Ducey updated Arizonans on the latest actions the state is implementing to combat COVID-19.

Ducey announced additional support for hospitals, information on a vaccine and additional mitigation requirements.

The governor first thanked Arizonans for being responsible over the Thanksgiving weekend, saying that everyone did a great job adhering to public health guidance. However, he also said rising case numbers continue to be a problem.

"The numbers in Arizona are heading in the wrong direction. COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the state of Arizona and they are rising around the nation," said Ducey.

He also announced an additional $60 million will go to Arizona hospitals to provide additional staffing. This is on top of $25 million that was previously given bringing the grand total to $85 million.

That money will staff a projected 800 healthcare workers.

Another $1.2 million will also be given to restaurants to help them expand outdoor dining options.

Arizona is expected to receive a vaccine shipment in december, that the governor says will be free for all Arizonans, but Arizona health department director doctor Cara Christ says people still need to wear masks and follow public health guidance.

"We share everyone's excitement with a COVID-19 vaccine now within sight. But we have a long way to go, so until then it's critical that each of us take steps that are proven to reduce the spread and protect our most vulnerable," said Christ.

Educators will also be added to the list of workers that will get priority of receiving the vaccine when it is available.

To date, Christ says that they have received over 2,800 complaints about establishments not following COVID-19 protocols and that 90% of those have been addressed and closed.

She also asked the public to continue to help their efforts by reporting these issues.

Governor Ducey also changed requirements on gatherings of over 50 people. Now, when an event of this size or larger is approved,

"The local jurisdiction must publicly announce the event and post details of the enhanced mitigation strategies on their website," said Ducey.

The hosts will also have to agree to implement and enforce these efforts alongside local law enforcement.

Ducey also said he would not support a statewide lockdown that would put hundreds of thousands of Arizonans out of work.