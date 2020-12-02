Cox, Raytheon join forces with Sunnyside Foundation to promote Digital Equity in SUSD

TUCSON (KVOA) — As COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Tucson, Cox Communications and Raytheon have partnered with Sunnyside Foundation to provide residential internet service to families and some Sunnyside Unified School District (SUSD) teachers.

The Raytheon-Cox partnership said it will contribute $60,000 to launch a Digital Equity Project. It expects the partnership will be able to assist at least 500 students and 300 teachers in SUSD.

“This is part of our ongoing Emergency Relief efforts but with a specific focus on a major need, internet," Kerri Lopez-Howell, Executive Director Sunnyside Foundation said in a news release. “Not all connectivity issues can be solved the same way and these funds allow us (Sunnyside Foundation) to meet the needs of the remote learner in the way that makes sense for that family.”

In addition to internet bill support for students, the Digital Equity Project will assist 100 teachers with free internet through the rest of the school year.

An extra 200 teachers will have the opportunity to be awarded a “Teacher Tech Grant,” to purchase devices such as EarPods, lighting, web cameras, and other necessary remote technology.

The Raytheon-Cox Digital Equity Project said it recognized that teachers now have unique technology needs and the pilot will help upgrade teacher technology as they teach from home.

“Providing high quality, fast internet access to all students is a goal we share with the leaders and employees of Raytheon," Lisa Lovallo, Southern Arizona Market Leader and Vice President of Cox said. "Through this partnership, we’re able to do just that for students who do not have internet access and lack the ability to secure it given financial or other circumstances."

Teacher internet subsidy applications will be open at www.sunnysidefoundation.org from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14.

Teacher tech grants and internet support for students will open on Jan. 4 and be awarded on a rolling basis starting until funds run out.

Sunnyside District families needing internet support should email ERF@susd12.org or continue to connect with their school counselors or principals.