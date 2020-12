TUCSON (KVOA) - On Tuesday evening the Tucson City Council voted 6-0 to pass a city-wide curfew.

The council voted to pass the proposed curfew to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The curfew will begin on Friday, Dec. 4 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily until Dec. 23.

Times and details for this curfew are subject to change based upon what Pima County does later this week.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for more on this curfew as it develops.