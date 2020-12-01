Tucson City Council approves additional COVID-19 relief funds

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Tuesday the Tucson City Council voted unanimously to approve a city-wide curfew beginning Friday, Dec. 4, but they also approved additional relief funds for those impacted by the pandemic.

The breakdown for the budgeted relief funds can be found below.

Mayor Romero tweeted "To help those who might be impacted by the curfew passed tonight, my colleagues & I also approved additional relief funds. More details on the curfew tomorrow. Tonight, I want to reassure you that we hear your concerns & are doing everything we can to get us through this pandemic"