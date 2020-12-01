N4T Investigators: Truck Trouble Update

PHOENIX (KVOA) - With at least 400 employees in our state, a headquarters in Phoenix, and more than $1-million worth of Arizona taxpayer-funded incentives, a lot of our money is in Nikola's hands.

Remember when we told you the U.S. Department of Justice started investigating allegations of fraud an investor group made against the company?

Well, just weeks later a major carmaker is pulling the plug on one of its financial agreements with Nikola Motors.

General Motors canceled its planned $2 billion investment into Nikola's trucks.

According to Nikola's own news release, the company has signed a new agreement, canceling out the big bucks investment. Instead, GM will supply hydrogen fuel-cells for Nikola's commercial semi-trucks.

Nikola said it will refund all previously submitted order deposits for the Badger truck. Its latest quarterly financial report showed the refund comes with a $6.9 million price tag.

The company's CEO was optimistic about the agreement, saying in-part “...By working with GM, we are reinforcing our companies’ shared commitment to a zero-emission future.”

However, Nikola's stock price fell 25% when investors learned the old agreement was a dead deal.

Regardless of what happens to the company, the taxpayer's money is already spent.

The DOJ’s investigation continues. We'll bring you the latest details as we have them.

