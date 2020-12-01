CDC votes on which groups receive COVID-19 vaccine first

The Center for Disease control has decided which groups will be first to receive an approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials say once a COVID-19 vaccine is authorized by the FDA and recommended by the committee, vaccination in the initial phase should be offered to health care personnel and residents of long-term health care facilities.

The CDC advisory committee on immunization practices voted Tuesday. It passed 13 to one.

Pfizer was the first to seek emergency use authorization from the FDA for its vaccine they say has proved more than 90% efficacy in trials.

Moderna has also applied for EUA for its vaccine they claim has 95-percent efficacy.