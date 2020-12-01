Arizona researchers say mutation in COVID-19 makes it easier to spread

TUCSON (KVOA) --Scientists say a mutation of COVID-19 is running rampant in Arizona, which why it's been hard for some areas to fight off the virus.

"This virus actually transmits faster than maybe we were even thinking that it was transmitting and that outbreaks can go really fast really quick," Dr. David Engelthaler, TGEN Co-Director for Pathogen and Microbiome Division said. "So we really have to gear our public health strategy to get an understanding as to who may be spreading it in certain communities."

Dr. Engelthaler says, the mutation D1614G was detected in Arizona early on during this pandemic and can also be found around the world.

"As the Pandemic has progressed it really has become the dominant strain not only in Arizona and in the U.S. but now really around the world," Dr. Engelthaler said.

He says while the virus has mutated, it doesn't necessarily mean it's worse.

"This is a bad virus and it's still a bad virus but it doesn't seem to be getting worse so that's good news," Dr. Engelthaler said.

Local health officials say it's time for our community to do their part in helping stop the spread.

"Avoid being out in public spaces especially if you are not able to use a mask especially if you are not able to maintain distance and for the love of Pete please stay in your own group," Dr. Francisco Garcia Pima Deputy County Administrator said.