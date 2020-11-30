Traffic signal changes in Sierra Vista, Huachuca City to enhance safety

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the addition of two traffic signals in Sierra Vista and Huachuca City Monday. It said it will enhance safety in the neighboring communities.

In Huachuca City, a new emergency services traffic beacon on State Route 90 at School Drive will improve emergency response time by stopping traffic when law enforcement or fire vehicles enter the highway.

ADOT said drivers should be aware of this new safety feature and be prepared to stop on SR 90 when the beacon is activated. ADOT said the beacon will begin operating as soon as striping operations have been completed.

According to ADOT, the emergency services traffic beacon operates much like a pedestrian hybrid beacon, a traffic control device where the lenses only light up when there is a need to stop traffic. The signal then initiates a yellow to red sequence consisting of steady and flashing lights that direct motorists to come to a stop. Once the emergency vehicles have entered the highway, the beacon lights go dark.

In Sierra Vista, ADOT said it recently added left-turn signals at the intersection of SR 92 and Canyon De Flores. It said the signals allow drivers on Canyon De Flores to make protected left turns onto SR 92, which enhances safety and improves the flow of traffic. Left-turn arrows are already in place for drivers on SR 92 who make turns onto Canyon De Flores.

ADOT said the safety enhancements follow other recent traffic signal upgrades in the Sierra Vista area. This summer, ADOT said it upgraded traffic signal cabinets and detection along the SR 90 and SR 92 corridors at 18 intersections, ranging from East Gate to Hereford to Monson Road. The new equipment ensures reliable traffic signal operation while allowing ADOT to collect traffic data for an upcoming project to improve traffic flow with new signal timing and coordination plans.

ADOT said funding for the emergency services beacon in Huachuca City was provided by the Sierra Vista Metropolitan Planning Organization.