Ten Salpointe students under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - Salpointe Catholic School announced on Monday that ten additional students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Band members are to be quarantined until December 4.

One of the new cases is a cheerleader, but according to Salpointe officials the team was not exposed and not forced to quarantine.

Salpointe officials state that the Pima County Health Department are aware of the cases and are conducting contact tracing.

None of the new cases were linked to transmission on the Salpointe campus, officials said.