Southern Arizona will see COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas; Who will get it?

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Southern Arizona will see a Coronavirus vaccine in as little as two weeks. Monday Nov. 30, Moderna submitted its application to the FDA for emergency use.

The big question left on the minds of Arizonans; How long will it take? Tucson Doctor Matt Heinz and Will Humble, the Executive Director of the Arizona Public Health Association, said the vaccine will be released in stages.

Tuesday, Dec. 1, the FDA is meeting to determine who will get the first round of the Medorna Vaccine.



"It's a group that will meet and makes recommendations on who those top priority folks are," Humble said.

Humble also said the first round is right around the corner.

"I think the early doses will be available for Christmas and New Years'," Humble said.

For people like first responders, firefighters and people who work with COVID patients daily. Humble said it is important to think about how many doses will be available for Arizonans at the beginning.



"We are about two percent of the population so we can expect to see two percent in the 2nd half of December," Humble said.

Dr. Heinz said for the next stage, people who are at risk, it could be a couple of months after that.

"Some time at the end of the first quarter, around that time march maybe," Heinz said. For the regular pubic, it will be more about June, July, or August for the regular time frame."

While the timeline could change, it's important to remember combatting COVID-19 starts with the choices you make at home. Heinz also told News 4 Tucson, the vaccine is a two-part system.