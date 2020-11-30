Mayor Romero to propose three-week mandatory curfew

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Monday, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced she will propose new COVID-19 mitigation measures that she will ask the city council to approve in a special meeting tomorrow.

Mayor Romero has spoken with local experts and hospitals to gauge where the virus is going. That answer was "catastrophic if nothing new is done", which is why she's proposing a mandatory curfew.

If passed the curfew would go into effect Tuesday, December 1st through the 22nd from 8 p.m.-5 p.m. After speaking with experts the mayor said a three-week effort would help contain the spread.

The City council still has to approve this, something the mayor is confident will happen after Pima County has seen nearly 40,000 cases and almost 700 deaths.

"Cases are higher in Pima County than they've ever been and they will likely exceed twice the previous peak within the coming week," said Dr. Joe Gerald, A University of Arizona scientist leading the team modeling the virus for the state.

This curfew is not asking or requiring businesses open past 8 p.m. to close early however, they do hope that people will choose to stay home after that time.

For those businesses who do most of their business after 8 p.m., this would be another blow to an already tough year.

"We will survive, but there are a lot of places that will not. There are a lot of places that have already gone under (in) downtown Tucson and the longer they keep this up, the worse it's gonna get," said Josh Clements, General Manager of Hifi Kitchen and Cocktails.

Mayor Romero said there are still funds available to help those who could be affected by the curfew.

"At tomorrow's special meeting I will ask my colleague's on the council to pass additional economical relief for workers, families and small businesses," said Romero.

Scientists from the U of A who are working with the state say we are set to experience a major crisis by Christmas, based on the current trajectory.

"If we do nothing there are enough susceptible Arizonans left to sustain this outbreak for many many weeks past Christmas," said Gerald.

He added that every day of delay will result in needless hospitalizations and ultimately, deaths.

When asked about enforcement the city attorney said the first move will be to educate the public and avoid conflict. However, if an issue were to escalate you could be charged with a maximum of a $2,500 fine.