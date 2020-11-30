BIA, FBI seeking missing child

(KVOA) - The Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) and the FBI have asked people to help them find a missing child.

The child's name is Mildred Alexis Old Crow and she is 8 years old with brown hair, brown eyes, and is small in stature for her age. She is from the Crow Indian Reservation.

Anyone with information is asked to call BIA Law Enforcement at Crow Agency at (406) 638-2631 or the FBI at (801) 579-1400.

According to the FBI, she was last seen in March of 2019 on the Crow Indian Reservation, in the care of her Crow Tribal Court-appointed guardian.

The FBI said the search for Mildred began on November 19, 2020, when Mildred’s non-custodial relatives told law enforcement at Crow Agency that they had not seen the child since July of 2018. On November 25, 2020 a Missing Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) was issued by the Montana Department of Justice.