BBB Scam Alert: That Zoom invite is really a phishing scam

(KVOA) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has begun warning people about a new scam that's developed during the pandemic.

As more people work at home, Zoom, a video conferencing platform has become more popular. In a news release, the BBB said, "Naturally, this has attracted the attention of hackers and scammers. With a huge user base to target, con artists are using old tricks in new scams to try to steal your information."

The BBB said the scam works like this:

Out of the blue, you receive an email, text, or social media message that includes Zoom’s logo and a message saying something like, “Your Zoom account has been suspended. Click here to reactivate.” or “You missed a meeting, click here to see the details and reschedule.” You might even receive a message welcoming you to the platform and requesting you click on a link to activate your account. Scammers registered more than 2,449 Zoom-related domains from late April to early May this year alone. Con artists use these domain names, which include the word “Zoom,” to send you an email that looks like it’s coming from the official video conferencing service. No matter what kind of phishing message you receive, scammers hope you will click on the link they’ve included in their email. These links can download malware onto your computer or lead you to a page where you are prompted to enter your login information. Entering your username and password gives scammers access to your account and any other account that uses a similar login and password combination.

To avoid phishing scams, the BBB has recommended people double-check the sender's information including their domain name, never click on links in unsolicited emails and resolve issues directly.

"If you receive an email stating there is a problem with your account and you aren’t sure if it is legitimate, contact the company directly," the BBB said. "Go to the official website by typing the name in your browser and find the 'Contact Support' feature to get help."

If you’ve been targeted with a phishing scam, you can report it at BBB.org/ScamTracker.