Arizona MVD now offering registration renewal through CheckFreePay

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Renewing your vehicle’s registration each year can sometimes be a hassle. The Arizona Motor Vehicle Division said it is now offering another “convenient” way for people to renew their registration, it said it can be done while at the grocery store.

In a news release Monday, MVD announced its partnering with CheckFreePay® from Fiserv, which has more than 500 locations statewide.

“We’re constantly looking for solutions that give customers more options to complete transactions with MVD at their convenience,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen. “CheckFreePay is another convenient, easy way to renew a registration that some customers will appreciate.”

In 2019, more than 1.5 million registration renewal transactions were processed at in-person locations (MVD offices, kiosks or Authorized Third Party offices) and CheckFreePay gives those customers another option to complete their business with MVD, according to the release.

According to MVD, CheckFreePay has most locations in grocery and convenience stores and MVD customers can visit any of them and pay cash to renew their vehicle registration – Walmart stores will accept registration renewal payments in early 2021. MVD said customers will need to provide the last two numbers of their vehicle’s VIN and record number, which can be found in the registration renewal mailer or email sent to customers. Upon paying, the registration will update instantly in MVD’s system and customers will receive their renewal tab in the mail.

MVD said people can visit CheckFreePay.com to find locations near you and for more information. A convenience fee of $3 applies to each transaction.

In addition to visiting a CheckFreePay location, MVD customers can continue to renew vehicle registrations online at AZMVDNow.gov or ServiceArizona.com, or visit an Authorized Third Party office.