Supplies still on shelves as COVID-19 cases surge

TUCSON - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, should we expect supply shortages at our local grocery stores again?

During the initial wave of the pandemic, things like cleaning supplies and paper products flew off the shelves as people panic-bought them preparing for a long shutdown.

After seeing record numbers of cases last week, we asked people what was it like shopping for essentials during the first wave of the pandemic.

"Oh the last time it was empty, last time I went to so many stores and there was nothing available," said Syed Shaa, a Tucson resident.

News Four Tucson wanted to know: Should we expect another round of stores being short on essential supplies?

So we called 50 different grocery stores in the area to see how each one was doing on supplies.

The results? It varies, some stores had plenty of sanitizer, but were low on paper products and vice versa.

Chances are you will be able to find what you need, it just might not all be from the same store.

Locally owned grocery stores, like Mcgary's on Grant and Oracle, have plenty of both and the owner says she hasn't seen the panic buying come back yet.

"I think it's a 50-50, some people just aren't as concerned as others, some people are very concerned," said Melissa Mcgary, owner of Mcgary's discount groceries.

With items much more available right now some people aren't worried at all, others chose a more proactive approach.

"It scared me last time, you know it never happened in this country before when you go in there and all the shelves were empty. So, when they filled back up, I stocked back up," said Leon Stiggle, a Tucson resident.

Below are the locations we called. All stores were asked if they have toilet paper and sanitizer in stock.

Target locations:

10555 N Oracle Rd, No Toilet paper, yes for sanitizer

3901 W Ina Rd, Yes for both

9615 E Old Spanish Trl, None of either, but restock everyday early

4040 N Oracle Rd, No toilet paper, yes for sanitizer

Costco locations:

3901 W Costco Dr, Yes for both, but they sell out fast

6255 E Grant Rd, none of either, but early in the day is the best time to buy

Walmart Neighborhood Market locations:

2823 W Valencia Rd, (520)908-2556 No toilet paper, Some surface cleaner

2550 S Kolb Rd, (520)329-6471 No toilet paper, Some cleaning supplies

831 E Fort Lowell Rd, (520)719-6349 Toilet paper and cleaning supplies are restocked at 4 pm

5500 E 22nd St, (520)745-0267 Recommend to buy early in the day

3900 W Ina Rd, (520)329-6156 Yes, items are in stock

2175 W Ruthrauff Rd, (520)292-2542 Minimal amount of both

2565 E Commerce Center Pl, (520)837-0750 Yes for toilet paper, no for sanitizer

Sprouts Farmers Market locations:

18755 S Nogales Hwy, (520)729-3370 Yes to both

4645 E Speedway Blvd, (520)325-1320 Not a lot of toilet paper, no sanitizer 3860 W River Rd, (520)204-1787 Yes to both

7665 N Oracle Rd, (520)297-5446 Yes to toilet paper, minimal cleaning supplies

4282 N 1st Ave, (520)407-5132 Yes to both

7887 E Broadway Blvd, (520)546-6112 Yes to both

Whole Foods Market locations:

7133 N Oracle Rd, (520)352-0111 Yes to both

5555 E River Rd, (520)461-1300 Yes to both

3360 E Speedway Blvd, (520)795-9844 Yes to both

Trader Joe's locations:

7912 N Oracle Rd, (520)797-4207 Yes to both

4209 N Campbell Ave, (520)325-0069 Yes to both

4766 E Grant Rd, (520)323-4500 Yes to both

1101 N Wilmot Rd Ste 147, (520)733-1313 Yes to both

Fry's locations:

15950 S Rancho Sahuarita Blvd, (520)648-7700 Some toilet paper and some sanitation

10450 N La Canada Dr, (520) 877-9207 Toilet paper and sanitation

1795 W Valencia Rd, (602)442-9011 Two different toilet paper small packs No cleaning supplies

8080 S Houghton Rd, (520)663-1960 Yes toilet paper Yes cleaning

4036 N 1st Ave, (520)293-8892 Little bit of everything You can only buy 2

7050 E 22nd St, (520)790-5845 Yes to both

3640 S 16th Ave, (520)624-6934 There is a limit you can only buy one In stock

7812 E Speedway Blvd, (520)885-9416 7 or 8 small packs of tp No cleaning supplies



Food City locations:

719 E Fort Lowell Rd, (520)293-3256 Permanently Closed

3923 N Flowing Wells Rd, (520)887-1343 Limit of 2 but it’s there

1225 W Saint Marys Rd, (520)792-3494 Limit to two but it’s in stock

1221 W Irvington Rd, (520)434-6920 Yes to both



Albertson locations:

2854 N Campbell Ave, In Campbell Plaza (520)321-1212: Had everything but with 2 per person on toilet paper

6600 E Grant Rd, (520)885- 6109: A lot of hand sanitizer but toilet paper with limit of 2 per person; said it was going out fast

7300 N La Cholla Blvd, (520)575-0993: Has very little on shelf with 2 per person limit and has hand sanitizer; no disinfecting spray

9595 E Broadway Blvd, (520)751-7699: Almost out of toilet paper with 2 per person limit (going quick) and not sure about hand sanitizer; no disinfecting spray

Safeway locations:

260 W Continental Rd, (520)625-7283: Has toilet paper and hand sanitizer with 2 per person limit for each but no disinfecting spray

1305 W Duval Mine Rd, (520)648-2847: Has toilet paper and hand sanitizer but disinfecting spray (was gone as soon as it hit the shelf); limit of two total with everything

9050 E Valencia Rd, (520)663-0009: Has everything but has limit of 2 per person on each one.

9460 E Golf Links Rd, (520)296-0042: Has hand sanitizer and toilet paper but with 2 per person limit; no disinfecting spray

1551 W Saint Marys Rd, (520)624-8442: Has toilet paper and hand sanitizer with 2 per person limit; no disinfecting spray

7177 E Tanque Verde Rd, (520)731-0117: Doesn't have a lot of toilet paper, very few hand sanitizers, no disinfecting spray; 2 per person limit

9705 N Thornydale Rd, (520)579-1083: Closed for good

12122 N Rancho Vistoso Blvd, (520)297-4344: Has some toilet paper, has hand sanitizer, and no disinfecting spray; 1 per person limit

4752 E Sunrise Dr, (520)299-3534: Has very little toilet paper, has hand sanitizer, no disinfecting spray; 2 per person limit

These calls were made the week of November 16th. Call your local store to confirm.