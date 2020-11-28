UArizona officials use time wisely as students head home for break

TUCSON (KVOA) - University of Arizona students are officially gone until after Christmas break. This comes as COVID-19 cases are spiking all across Arizona.

University of Arizona President Robert Robbins said while students aren't on campus, the University is asking for everyone to use best judgement.

"I advise everyone to exercise extreme caution over this break," Robbins said. "Don't travel, if you don't have to, just don't do it. If you do, quarantine after arriving."

COVID-19 cases are high across the country and after Thanksgiving, Dr. Richard Carmona with the University of Arizona, said he is worried that a plateau is not in the future.



"I'm concerned, numbers are moving in the wrong direction," Carmona said.

While the students are gone, the University is going to do a couple of things:

Sanitize and disinfect all University buildings.

Work to test all students who live in campus or have in-person classes.

Work to find a better plan on how to make the Wildcat WellCheck mandatory.

"Over the break we will continue to monitor health conditions closely and work the this health department and the city to ensure we are on the same page" Robbins said.

Robbins told News 4 Tucson they are hoping to flatten the curve, it is prepared to take extreme measures in the spring.



"If things continue to go, we will have to go back and start all over," Robbins said.