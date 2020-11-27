UArizona Sunday basketball game canceled

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Friday, Arizona Athletics announced that the Arizona Men's Basketball game against UTEP will not be played.

The game, which was scheduled for Sunday Nov. 29, will not be played due to a COVID-19 case within the UTEP men's basketball program.

"This news is very disappointing to the student-athletes, coaches and fans. However, health and safety must remain our top priorities as we move forward this season," said Arizona Athletic officials.

UArizona is exploring opportunities to replace the game.