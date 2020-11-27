Skip to Content

UArizona Sunday basketball game canceled

8:39 pm Coronavirus CoverageLocal NewsSportsTop Stories

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Friday, Arizona Athletics announced that the Arizona Men's Basketball game against UTEP will not be played.

The game, which was scheduled for Sunday Nov. 29, will not be played due to a COVID-19 case within the UTEP men's basketball program.

"This news is very disappointing to the student-athletes, coaches and fans. However, health and safety must remain our top priorities as we move forward this season," said Arizona Athletic officials.

UArizona is exploring opportunities to replace the game.

Author Profile Photo

News 4 Tucson

Skip to content