BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPING DURING PANDEMIC

TUCSON (KVOA) - Black Friday is the beginning of the Christmas shopping season.

For many retailers it's when they see a surge in sales.

However, as Covid-19 continues to cause havoc it's unknown just how it will affect the retail industry on this day.

Best Buy known for its sales on Black Friday didn't have the crowds it normally has.

News 4 Tucson caught up with one of the shoppers outside the store.

David Baboila told us "So I was just laying around and checked on some online deals and it was easy enough to have someone load it in the car for me."

He wasn't alone, Jeff Shorba said due to the pandemic he thought it was safer to use the curbside pick-up. "Trying to just stay safe as possible. I have got to get on a plane in about seven days so I don't want to have any problems."

Others didn't have issues going into the store.

However, there wasn't much of a crowd inside as in previous years. Aamir Quraishy said, "I remember last year like there was a line right outside even on Thanksgiving afternoon. That was when I wanted to buy a Nintendo Switch," But he did find some great deals, one was for his mother. It was a Kitchen Aid mixer that usually sells for $500.00. It was marked down to $200.00.

At Custom Backoffice Solutions they are busier than ever.

It's a third-party logistics provider. They handle everything from supplements to tents. Jean Reehl is the president of the company and said since the pandemic started their sales have soared.

She said Black Friday just isn't one shopping day. "It's now black Friday week, month. They're putting sales sooner and people are shopping."

She added they are working every day to keep up with the demand. When they came into work today, they had over 2,000 orders to fill.

Tiffany Pierson is the operations manager. "Usually in the summer we slow down and we were four times the number of orders we were from this August to last August."

So how are they handling the multitude of orders coming in? "Well, you can see from my hair it's a little crazy. We're working it. We've hired a lot more full-time staff. Our staff has doubled in the last six weeks."

As if they weren't busy enough, Cyber Monday is just around the corner.