Black Friday shoppers going online instead of in store

Black Friday is traditionally a day of big crowds and long lines at the stores but retailers and consumers seem to be avoiding that this year due to the pandemic.

Shoppers may not be heading to the stores this year but they are buying online and there still are plenty of deals to be found.

According to a survey by Deloitte, Black Friday online shopping will overtake in-store for the first time ever.

In a season that is supposed to jolly, many shoppers say they're feeling anxious, some cutting back on shopping altogether, others changing up how they shop. Rod Sides, with Deloitte, said many are choosing retailers that offer free shipping or services like curbside pickup.

"Those who don't offer that will be at a disadvantage as we go into this holiday week", said Sides.

The shopping season has been in full swing for some time, since a wave of holiday sales in mid-october but that doesn't mean shoppers are too late to save.

Suzanne Kantra, with Techlicious, said even if some Black Friday deals are already sold out Cyber Week starts Satuday for many retailers, including Best Buy.

"You can get 50 percent, even more percent off some fantastic products, Kantra said.

Amazon's, Kate Scarpa, said her company will continue to launch new deals every 24 hours through the holidays.

"You can also set a watch or deal alert on your mobile phone to make sure that you don't miss your favorite deal", said Scarpa, "And you can get it right when it launches"

But it may be a good idea to knock out your shopping sooner rather than later with many expecting record online demand and shipping delays to follow. Those holiday shipping deadlines are now officially set.

December 15th is the last day for UPS and FedEx ground. December 18th is the last for first class mail with the post office. But in the fine print they all warn there's no guarantee your shipments will arrive on time.