TPD identifies driver killed in vehicle collision

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police have identified the driver who was killed in a vehicle collision on Wednesday.

The driver has been identified as 88-year-old Joan H. Schmid.

TPD officers responded to the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and South Ridgeside Drive Wednesday evening for a two-vehicle collision.

Upon officers' arrival, Tucson Fire personnel were attempting to render aid to Schmid, but she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Through investigation and interviews, traffic detectives determined that Ms. Schmid was driving her car southbound on Ridgeside Drive. approaching Broadway Boulevard, when she failed to stop at a stop sign and continued into the intersection which resulted in her vehicle being struck by a 1999 Toyota 4Runner.

The other driver stopped immediately and remained on scene for the investigation. A DUI officer determined the driver was not impaired at the time.

The investigation is ongoing with no charges or citations issued at this time.