Need a few last minute ingredients? Here’s what grocery stores will be opened today.

TUCSON (KVOA) – Happy Turkey Day! Is there an ingredient you're still missing for your feast? Still, have to purchase those fresh flowers for the center of your table? Stores across our area are opened today to serve you.

Many grocery stores are opening at their regular times today. But, closing times differ.

Whereas Bashas' is putting their hard deadline at 3 p.m. Thursday, Fry's and Safeway, on the other hand, are both giving you until 5 p.m. to make those final purchases.

All area Walmart stores will be closed today, in addition to Sam's Club, Trader Joe's and Costco.

"Our stores continue to be busy. Ironically, what we've actually seen is that our customer stores are a little bit down. And, basket sizes are a little bit larger," said Ashley Shick of Bashas'. "What that says to us is that folks are staying home. They're sending one person to the store to do all of the shopping."

Bashas' is reporting that a 14 to 16 lb. turkey is running around .68 cents a pound. Therefore, they're seeing 14 pounders running for less than $10 on average.