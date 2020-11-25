Skip to Content

Two individuals transported to hospital after four-vehicle collision on I-10

7:08 pm

TUCSON (KVOA) - Rincon Valley Fire responded to a four-vehicle collision on eastbound I-10 on Wednesday evening.

Two individuals involved in the collision have been transported to a hospital and are in stable condition.

The collision occurred at milepost 285, east of Sonoita Highway.

According to RVF officials, lanes are open but traffic is congested.

If you are traveling in this area you are asked to be cautious of emergency vehicles working in the area.

Pablo Lopez

Pablo is the evening Digital Content Producer for KVOA. He studied journalism at the University of Arizona and previously was an apprentice at the Arizona Daily Star.

