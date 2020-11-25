Pima County’s theory behind the voluntary curfew

TUCSON - This week the Pima County Health Department issued a voluntary curfew for residents, but what exactly does that mean?

The reason this curfew is not mandatory is that the department does not have the authority to do that. Governor Doug Ducey's Stay Healthy, Return Smarter, Return Stronger executive order prevents them from issuing a mandatory curfew, so for now all they can do is ask.

The latest data makes a compelling argument for the curfew with numbers as high as they've ever been according to the health department.

"We have reached the highest number of cases we have recorded in a week since the beginning of the pandemic," said Dr. Theresa Cullen, Pima County Health Director.

Within that week we have also seen the highest number of cases reported in a single day hitting nearly 900.

During the week of October 19th we were seeing an average of 59 cases per day, just five weeks later, that number is up to 350 per day.

"This is a serious situation, this is more serious than it has ever been since the beginning of this pandemic in this community. So please, please, as much as you can, avoid being out in public spaces," said Francisco Garcia, Pima County Deputy Administrator.

The county is investing in more testing to make it more available to residents but they say there is also a personal responsibility to follow the curfew which asks people to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

"What we're trying to do is decrease social mobility late in the evening with the belief that is the time when there is the possibility of increased transmission of the virus due to activities people engage in," said Cullen.

The health department says hospitalizations are spiking, although they haven't peaked like they did during summer the health department is concerned.

With the governor's executive order preventing a mandate of any kind, this is what they can do for now.

"We are exercising every single tool that we have in public health and in public policy to be able to have an impact on that," said Garcia.

This is another layer of protection to help slow down the spread of the virus and the health department hopes that all Pima county residents will take their advice.