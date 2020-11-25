Hughes Federal Credit Union Announces Retirement of Marketing VP

TUCSON (KVOA) — Hughes Federal Credit Union announced Wednesday that their Vice President of Marketing, Kellie Terhune Neely, is retiring December 1 after 36 years of contributing to Hughes Federal Credit Union, advancing the credit union movement, and strengthening Southern Arizona nonprofit organizations.

“Kellie retires as a marketing elite whose leadership, energy, and vision will be greatly missed,” said Robert J. Swick, president/general manager of Hughes Federal Credit Union. “We thank Kellie for her dedication and service to Hughes Federal Credit Union and our community. The legacy she leaves is one of commitment, dedication, excellence, and loyalty.”

"For more than three-and-a-half decades, Kellie has contributed to the growth and success of Hughes Federal Credit Union in so many ways with her countless achievements,” said Swick. “Through the decades Kellie helped grow Hughes Federal Credit Union membership to more than146,000 members and $1.6 billion in assets. We truly owe her a debt of gratitude for helping make Hughes one of the largest and most respected credit unions in Arizona.

During Neely’s career, she supported and volunteered for numerous local non-profit agencies including Angel Charity for Children, American Heart Association, Diamond Children’s Center, Diaper Bank of Arizona, Youth on their Own, Ronald McDonald House, and so many others.

In 1981, Neely graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism. She received a master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Phoenix in 1997.

Neely also built and maintained strong partnerships with local government agencies and neighborhood coalitions.

She was instrumental in establishing the AZ Earn to Learn program, partnering with the Arizona Board of Regents to help limited-income students attend college.

She also is an advocate for financial literacy and developed programs that support local underserved communities, including offering low-cost, quality financial services available to anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Tucson.

“Southern Arizona and Hughes Federal Credit Union have all benefited from Kellie’s selfless giving of her own time supporting organizations and efforts that strengthen our community,” added Swick.