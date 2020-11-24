TPD identifies individuals involved in homicide in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is locked up and facing charges of second-degree murder after a shooting in midtown on Sunday.

Police responded to the are of Stone Avenue near Speedway Boulevard after they heard gunfire.

Upon arrival, that is when officers found 36-year-old Andres Adrian Trujillo with gunshot wounds.

They attempted to render aid to Trujillo, but he died on scene.

Police later found 27-year-old Michael Allen Grant running from the area.

Upon investigation, detectives determined the two individuals had gotten into a verbal argument which lead to the shooting.

Grant was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone who may have more information on this incident is urged to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.