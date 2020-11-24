Student dropout rate goes up amid COVID-19 pandemic

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on students and families in Southern Arizona. School districts are reporting an increase in dropouts and "disappearances." Officials say constant changes to the school year could be to blame.

Debbie Ferryman said she has seen the effects every day in her role as the director of the Dropout Prevention Program for the Tucson Unified School District.

"You leave some of these homes and your gut is just turning because I'm just like, I don't know how these people are doing it," Ferryman said. "We help to return kids back to school."

Ferryman said the program has been kicked into high gear since the start of the pandemic.



"Our work is focused when a student has been gone, and there is no communication with family. We make home visits," Ferryman said.

On average, she said she does between 30 and 40 door knocks a week.

For the families and the students that are struggling, Leslie Lenhart the Communications Director for TUSD, said in part, "our staff has reached out to families via phone, email, and have gone to their home to connect with families and provide support options from our Family Resource Centers."

Ferryman said the number is huge across the district.

"The last time I heard, there were 900 kids that fall in to that boat," Ferryman said.