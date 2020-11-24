Inside look at teaching in the age of COVID

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Adapting to life in the middle of a pandemic is difficult to say the least.

For your children's teachers, it has been a massive undertaking to move classrooms online.

News 4 Tucson got an inside look from two teachers in the Sahuarita Unified School District to showcase their everyday challenges and triumphs.

Barb Tingle's Kindergarten class is fully online this year, but the learning hasn't stopped.

Tingle has been teaching for 19 years.

She would have never imagined that 2020 would mean teaching 23 kindergartners through a camera lens.

"I have very strong feelings about what kids need what little kids need and I can say that for almost all students, online kindergarten is not the way to go," Tingle said.

Schools have had to rely on technology during this pandemic, but it hasn't been without its challenges.

"Little ones can work an iPhone in a heartbeat, they can work a tablet in a heartbeat," Tingle said. "But you put them on a computer or a desktop or a laptop and you give them a mouse and you ask them to click on things, that gets a little trickier."

From learning how to mute themselves to figuring out all other sort of technology.

"The week that one child discovered that you can change the background, then that exploded and everyone had an amazing background," Tingle said. "And they were changing it throughout the day. So we had to make some rules about that. I did not anticipate that in advance but that was an interesting week."

In Stephanie Bowyer's Algebra Honors class, they are learning in a hybrid model with two days in the classroom and the rest of the week at home.

"They can't sit next to each other you can't talk directly to one another," Bowyer said. "The best that I can do is try to have students separated amongst the classroom and allow them to talk just a little bit louder than they would if they were talking to someone right next to them."

No matter how many years of training teachers have, for many it feels like their first year again, adapting to teaching virtually.

"It is really hard to type equations online it's really hard," Bowyer said.

But obstacles aside, Bowyer says her students are rising to the occasion.

"We always have this assumption where we think everything is going to crash and burn because we're working with kids," Bowyer said. "But honestly the kids that we've got in our classrooms are some of the most flexible and they really become problem solvers."

For our next generation of problem solvers, learning in a pandemic will be one for the history books.

Regardless one thing is certain - teachers, like their students, still miss the classroom.

"I miss sitting on the floor with them playing Barbies or watching Lego or block towers be built and crashed and built and crashed," Tingle said. "That's what 5-year-old's are supposed to be doing."

Tingle says she hopes to have all kids back to the classroom full-time early next year.

Despite what happens, one thing is for sure. Both students and teachers are getting an education this school year.