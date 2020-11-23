Travelers heading to airports at greater risk of covid

Despite warnings and a dramatic increase in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths across the country, millions are packing up and taking a holiday trip this week. That has health experts concerned especially travelers heading to airports who they say are putting themselves in greater danger of contracting the virus.

For millions of Americans, packed roads and airports, are a holiday tradition. Jeanette McGee, with AAA, said surprisingly a lot of people are heading out for the holiday.

"People are traveling and you know going to see family and friends", said McGee, "A lot of those decisions are being made last minute to make those trips."

Trips that doctors, nurses, health officials, as well as city and state leaders have for weeks been urging travelers not take.

Despite the warnings, for travelers like Anastasia Smith, spending months cooped-up and the pull of seeing family and friends feels stronger right now than the risk of infection.

"We just felt like, Okay, well, it doesn't seem like it's getting any better", said Smith, "So, I mean, might as well just try it and have a little bit of fun without getting sick."

Passengers are required to wear masks and airports are trying to enforce social distancing. Traveler Sidney Morgan said from what she has seen attempts to enforce social distancing is not working.

"No one is six feet apart", said Morgan, "Everyone's kind of three feet apart or two feet apart, it's horrible."

That concern is driving some travelers to the road. AAA reporting 80 percent of fall trips will be by car. Jeanette McGee said there is a good reason travelers are doing that.

"The cars offer so much security to people", MaGee sai, "It's your own space and you know who's going to be with you."

Taking the road instead of taking off still has health experts worried because they say the virus is growing and traveling this holiday season as well.