School officials urge community to stop the spread of COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) -- As many families gear up for Thanksgiving, school officials are urging caution and asking the community to buckle down so that schools that are open can stay that way.

Pima County School Superintendent Dustin Williams is urging those at home to make sure they're following CDC guidelines this holiday week and the weeks to come.

"We have kids taking some time off, which is good because they'll be home," Williams said. "But we want to make sure that everybody practices all those safe standards because we're seeing a big rise in the COVID numbers and that's not good if we want to keep schools open."

While some school districts are back in person, some are either fully remote or using a hybrid model.

Tucson parents Christina and Chris Chesnut have two children that are in school. One that goes into the classroom and the other is learning fully online from home.

We asked what they're doing to keep their family safe.

"Chris and I have been kind of co-parenting with another family for our son who does do hybrid school," Christina Chesnut said. "So he and this other child can get together. So he's not alone. But we don't necessarily have a lot of friends that are spending the night or you know have them doing a lot of outings."

The Chesnuts say they will also be adjusting how they will be spending this Thanksgiving.

"Instead of it being probably 25-50 people this year and driving between several homes you know we have scaled pretty far back and we're only going to go to one house," Christina Chesnut said.

Besides scaling back, they say they are also making sure everyone in the family is communicating.

"Just in general, really monitoring who comes over, what the status is of those children if they've been sick," Chris Chesnut said.

"We want these kiddos together, we want everyone enjoying class time and the only way to do that is to practice your strategies," Williams said. "Social distance, wash your hands, wear your mask."

There are currently a number of pop up COVID-19 testing sites available to students in Pima County. For more information on testing, click here.