Retirees and Civilians Not Permitted to Eat at Dining Facilities

Tucson (KVOA) - Thanksgiving will look a bit different in Fort Huachuca, Arizona as it is a tradition for Veterans and civilians to have a warm holiday meal.

Due to the COVID-19, retirees and civilians will not be allowed to eat at dining services as it is a health concern for the health of the soldiers and community.

"Typically, we open our dining facility doors and make room at the table for our Veterans and civilians on the Army Birthday, Thanksgiving and Christmas. We look forward to a time when we can again safely break bread together," Fort Huachuca officials said.

There is no word when their doors will be open as they are waiting for when a safe return is possible.

Editor's Note: This story was written by News 4 Tucson intern Ericka Rios