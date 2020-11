TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department officers are investigating a pedestrian-involved collision on the west side.

Northbound Silverbell Road is closed at Grant Road, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 Northbound Silverbell Rd. is shut down at W. Grant Rd. while officers and detectives investigate a serious-injury collision involving a pedestrian. Please use an alternate route if traveling the area. pic.twitter.com/C4gfPtUIfQ — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) November 24, 2020

The pedestrian is reported to have sustained serous injuries.

